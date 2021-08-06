Repair drains before monsoon, Koyambedu wholesalers urge panel

CHENNAI

06 August 2021 01:06 IST

Parts of market premises get water-logged during rain

Waterlogging has become common in parts of the Koyambedu wholesale market every time there is a sharp spell of rains. Traders’ associations have appealed to the authorities concerned to improve the infrastructure on the market premises.

The market is allowed to function till noon with restrictions on entry owing to the pandemic. Although the Koyambedu Market Management Committee had taken up improvement work, including repair of storm-water drains last year, traders said that some spots like G block and N block on the premises got waterlogged during the recent rain. They wanted the drains in such locations to be cleaned ahead of the northeast monsoon.

The Federation of All Associations of KWMC Periyar Vegetable Market recently submitted a charter of demands to the Koyambedu MMC, seeking improvement in infrastructure.

Federation president D. Rajasekaran said the market lacked drinking water facility. There was no regulation of vehicular traffic. The link road for vehicles visiting the market from Poonamallee High Road had been closed. “We need an alternative road for better access to the market area,” he said.

On average, the market received about 400-450 trucks carrying vegetables and nearly 2,500 vehicles of retailers daily. Haphazard parking causes chaos during business hours. A dedicated parking space for two- and four-wheelers, must be allotted on 7.5 acres of land in the market, Mr. Rajasekaran said.

Moreover, an electronic weigh bridge must be built for goods vehicles.

S. Chandran, a wholesaler, said, “We have requested MMC to waive maintenance fee as we pay several taxes and fees for our shops. Now, we pay ₹1 per sq ft as maintenance fee, and property tax and water tax. We pay a vehicle entry fee.”

Traders wanted the cattle menace to be controlled and better maintenance of toilets. Some of the other demands include a community hall, repair of concrete roads, restrictions on the use of plastics and regular power supply.