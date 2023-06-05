Reopening of schools postponed in Tamil Nadu yet again

June 05, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu School Education Department on Monday announced the postponement of the reopening of schools after the summer holidays and has said Classes VI to XII will begin the academic year from June 12, while Classes I to V will resume from June 14.

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said a decision to put off the reopening date again was taken based on the directives given by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to protect students from the hot weather in many parts of the State. The schools in the State were originally scheduled to reopen from June 7, as announced by the School Education Department. However, over the last few weeks, concerns were being raised about the weather and high temperatures.

Following the announcement, Chief Educational Officers in districts, including Chennai and Chengalpattu, issued a circular stating that the announcement should be followed by all schools, including government, aided and private institutions.

“Heads and principals of all types of schools should ensure that schools reopen only on the specified dates. District-level officials have also been asked to ensure that schools do not reopen before the dates mentioned,” the Chennai Chief Educational Officer said.

All Schools in Chengalpattu district were further instructed not to conduct special classes for senior school students ahead of the reopening dates on campus and were warned of departmental action if found to be in violation.