Resolution to charge rent for nine football turfs revoked: Chennai Mayor Priya

The resolution passed on Tuesday drew flak from several councillors, including those in the DMK, CPI, CPI(M), VCK, and AIADMK

Updated - October 30, 2024 01:47 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Greater Chennai Corporation Mayor R. Priya chaired the council meeting held at Ripon Buildings in Chennai on Tuesday

Greater Chennai Corporation Mayor R. Priya chaired the council meeting held at Ripon Buildings in Chennai on Tuesday | Photo Credit: M. Srinath

In response to opposition against imposing hourly rental charges of ₹120 per person for nine football turfs in Chennai, Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Mayor R. Priya announced on social media that the move has been revoked, allowing the arenas to be used free of cost.

In a post on X, she said: “In response to the requests of students, to enhance and encourage the sports skills of students and youth, the Greater Chennai Corporation has decided to continue providing access to 9 artificial turf football fields free of charge. I also want to mention that the maintenance costs for these fields will be borne by the Corporation.”

  

The GCC had passed resolutions to impose charges for the use of artificial football turfs in nine locations — Mullai Nagar in Vyasarpadi, Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar Play Ground, Rangasaayi Playground, KP Park Play Ground, Dr. Ambedkar Play Ground along Mayor Sathyamurthy Salai, Amma Malikai in Kodambakkam, the ground in Kamakotti Nagar, and the ground in Sholinganallur.

Chennai Corporation Council faces backlash over privatising football turfs

The resolution passed on Tuesday (October 29, 2024) drew flak from several councillors, including those in the DMK, CPI, CPI(M), VCK, and AIADMK.

Earlier on Wednesday (October 30, 2024), CPI(M) staged a demonstration in Vepery against the move and other resolutions that privatised maintenance of parks and solid waste management.

Published - October 30, 2024 01:07 pm IST

