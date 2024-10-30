In response to opposition against imposing hourly rental charges of ₹120 per person for nine football turfs in Chennai, Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Mayor R. Priya announced on social media that the move has been revoked, allowing the arenas to be used free of cost.

In a post on X, she said: “In response to the requests of students, to enhance and encourage the sports skills of students and youth, the Greater Chennai Corporation has decided to continue providing access to 9 artificial turf football fields free of charge. I also want to mention that the maintenance costs for these fields will be borne by the Corporation.”

மாணவ - மாணவியர்களின் கோரிக்கையினையேற்று,



மாணவர்கள் மற்றும் இளைஞர்களின் விளையாட்டு திறனை மேம்படுத்தவும், ஊக்கப்படுத்தும் வகையிலும், 9 கால்பந்து செயற்கை புல் விளையாட்டுத் திடல்களை கட்டணம் ஏதுமின்றி தொடர்ந்து பயன்பாட்டிற்கு அனுமதிக்க பெருநகர சென்னை மாநகராட்சி தீர்மானித்துள்ளது.… — Priya (@PriyarajanDMK) October 30, 2024

The GCC had passed resolutions to impose charges for the use of artificial football turfs in nine locations — Mullai Nagar in Vyasarpadi, Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar Play Ground, Rangasaayi Playground, KP Park Play Ground, Dr. Ambedkar Play Ground along Mayor Sathyamurthy Salai, Amma Malikai in Kodambakkam, the ground in Kamakotti Nagar, and the ground in Sholinganallur.

The resolution passed on Tuesday (October 29, 2024) drew flak from several councillors, including those in the DMK, CPI, CPI(M), VCK, and AIADMK.

Earlier on Wednesday (October 30, 2024), CPI(M) staged a demonstration in Vepery against the move and other resolutions that privatised maintenance of parks and solid waste management.