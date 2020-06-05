Chennai

Renowned ghatam vidwan Subash Chandran no more

Special Correspondent CHENNAI 05 June 2020 23:51 IST
Renowned ghatam and konnakol vidwan T.H. Subash Chandran died on Friday evening at his residence in West Mambalam in Chennai. He was 74.

Mr. Chandran had fever and chest congestion for a few days, said his son-in-law Ganesh Kumar, a kanjira vidwan.

Mr. Chandran hails from a family of percussionists and was the recipient of many awards and titles, including Asthana Vidwan of Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam. He is the younger brother of the famous percussionist and ghatam player “Vikku” Vinayakram.

Mr. Chandran is survived by wife Geetha, a daughter and a son.

