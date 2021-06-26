Renowned ENT surgeon Kameswaran passes away

S. Kameswaran, renowned ENT surgeon, passed away on Saturday. He was 98-years old.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin along with Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian paid homage to his mortal remains.

Professor Kameswaran was born in 1923 and had his early education in Loyola College and Madras Medical College. He trained in the UK where he got his FRCS from Edinburgh and Glasgow.

He was the former director of the Institute of Otorhinolaryngology at the Madras Medical College and mentored generations of ENT surgeons from various parts of the country. He also served as director of University of Madras’s Basic Medical Sciences at Taramani.

Professor Kameswaran was a surgeon to former President R. Venkataraman, and a short-term consultant to the World Health Organisation. He was also a member of the three-member committee that was responsible for laying the foundation for starting Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University.

He has received numerous awards and accolades including Padmashri and Dr. B.C. Roy award.

He is survived by his son Mohan Kameswaran, managing director and chief surgeon of Madras ENT Research Foundation and daughter Chitra Sankaran, professor of English at National University of Singapore.