Chennai

Renowned artist Achuthan Kudallur no more

Achuthan Kudallur | Photo Credit: R. Shivaji Rao
Special CorrespondentJuly 18, 2022 11:30 IST
Updated: July 18, 2022 17:00 IST

Renowned artist Achuthan Kudallur died in the city early on Monday following health complications. He was 77.

While he was born in Kerala, Mr. Kudallur moved to Chennai in 1964 after completing a diploma in Civil Engineering. In a 2015 interview with The Hindu titled ‘Colours of my Childhood’, the artist spoke fondly of his childhood days in Kerala. “Even now my work is influenced by the colours of my childhood. The river and the hills. Though it’s hard to get the luminosity of nature in watercolours,” he had said. 

Also Read
Achuthan Kudallur: India’s influential abstract artist and a quiet mentor to many

He began his journey with figurative work and had many illustrations published in magazines and on book covers. He was also an avid reader and writer, and had short stories published in Malayalam magazines.

Advertisement
Advertisement

In the seventies, Mr. Kudallur became an integral part of abstractionism in the Madras Art Movement. Regarded as one of the country’s foremost abstract painters, he had several one-man exhibitions over the years across the country, and had also been a part of several shows abroad.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He was also the subject of a 32-minute documentary ‘Red Symphony: The Art of Achuthan Kudallur’ which was made by Geeta Hudson. The documentary traced his journey in art from his early figurative works to his abstract paintings.

P. Gopinath, president, Cholamandal Artists Village, who shared a close association with him, said Mr. Kudallur’s contribution to contemporary art would be remembered world over. “He had evolved a personal language for himself. He revelled in colour, and this was evident from his abstract work,” he said. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
arts, culture and entertainment
fine arts education
arts (general)
Chennai
Kerala
Read more...