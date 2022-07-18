Renowned artist Achuthan Kudallur no more

In the seventies, he became an integral part of abstractionism in the Madras Art Movement

In the seventies, he became an integral part of abstractionism in the Madras Art Movement

Renowned artist Achuthan Kudallur died in the city early on Monday following health complications. He was 77.

While he was born in Kerala, Mr. Kudallur moved to Chennai in 1964 after completing a diploma in Civil Engineering. In a 2015 interview with The Hindu titled ‘Colours of my Childhood’, the artist spoke fondly of his childhood days in Kerala. “Even now my work is influenced by the colours of my childhood. The river and the hills. Though it’s hard to get the luminosity of nature in watercolours,” he had said.

He began his journey with figurative work and had many illustrations published in magazines and on book covers. He was also an avid reader and writer, and had short stories published in Malayalam magazines.

In the seventies, Mr. Kudallur became an integral part of abstractionism in the Madras Art Movement. Regarded as one of the country’s foremost abstract painters, he had several one-man exhibitions over the years across the country, and had also been a part of several shows abroad.

He was also the subject of a 32-minute documentary ‘Red Symphony: The Art of Achuthan Kudallur’ which was made by Geeta Hudson. The documentary traced his journey in art from his early figurative works to his abstract paintings.

P. Gopinath, president, Cholamandal Artists Village, who shared a close association with him, said Mr. Kudallur’s contribution to contemporary art would be remembered world over. “He had evolved a personal language for himself. He revelled in colour, and this was evident from his abstract work,” he said.

.