Renovation work at Sri Adikesava Perumal temple to begin soon

December 13, 2022 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - CHENNAI

The Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) P. K. Sekar Babu on Monday said that repair works will soon be taken up at the Sri Adikesava Perumal temple in Mylapore.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the ancient temple, he said the main sanctum of Kesava Perumal, the madapalli (kitchen), kannadi arai (room of mirrors), goshala and ceilings, all needed repairs. He said repairs have not been taken up since 2004 when the temple was last consecrated. The department took over to manage the temple’s affairs after the devotees complained. Several of its properties have been encroached and steps are being taken to retrieve them.

Since May 2020, kumbabhishekam had been conducted for a total of 384 temples in the State. “We are speeding up the process of providing clearance to temple administrations. Structures that are against the Agamas like ceramic tiles are being removed,” he explained.

A senior official said that the entire temple requires renovation. “All the mandapams are leaking and the floor is at a low level. An archaeology expert has already visited the temple, we will now bring in a conservation expert. The Minister has suggested that work can begin by Pongal and we will hopefully commence work by then,” the official said.

S. Krishnan, a devotee, said that the temple had eight sannidhis and it was the ardent hope that the temple would be restored to its original state with the works. “The idols of Anjaneyar and Vishvaksena have been moved from their original locations; the nandavanam (garden) has been completely removed and in its place an old wooden temple car stands, which is against all Agama rules. The temple has two back entrances, which is also not allowed. An old perennial well, which was filled and closed, should be restored as it is needed for performing pujas,” he said.