Renovation on the cards for Chennai airport restrooms

CHENNAI

17 November 2020 00:48 IST

Officials say it may take eight months to complete the work

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) plans to renovate 10 toilets in the departure and arrival halls of the domestic terminal.

The AAI officials said contracts for the work would be awarded shortly and the work would begin in a few weeks.

It would be be done in a phased manner so that passengers would not have put to inconvenience.

Advertising

Advertising

It may take six to eight months to complete the work, sources said and added that the real challenge was the maintenance of restrooms. Though some passengers still were not too happy with the maintenance of toilets here, the AAI officials said they had a mechanism to check the complaints and fix the issues immediately. “There are no complaints now and we are keeping the records to prove it. We are working with short deadlines and complaints are resolved at the earliest. Passengers can see the improvement in how the toilets are maintained now,” another official said. The international terminal’s restrooms will not be renovated now as regular operations had not resumed.