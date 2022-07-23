‘Renovation of wellness centre at Anna Nagar taken up’

Renovation of building for a wellness centre of the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) at Anna Nagar in Chennai Central Parliamentary Constituency has been taken up, the Health Ministry told the Lok Sabha on Friday in response to a question by Member of Parliament Dayanidhi Maran.

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar, in her response to the question whether the government proposes to upgrade the CGHS wellness centres located in Chennai Central Parliamentary Constituency, said six allopathic CGHS wellness centres were present in the constituency.

In response to Mr. Maran’s question whether the government proposed to expand the coverage and improve the accessibility of CGHS services in his constituency, Dr. Pawar said: “Opening CGHS wellness centres in new cities and in covered cities is considered as per extant norms and subject to availability of resources. Opening of CGHS wellness centre is also subject to approval of the Ministry of Finance for creation of new posts.”

Asked whether the government proposed to roll out new health and wellness programmes for retired government employees availing CGHS benefits, Dr. Pawar said fortnightly webinars on health and wellness programmes, including topics from AYUSH stream, were conducted for healthy living of scheme beneficiaries. “Further, retired government employees are provided cashless treatment facilities for availing CGHS benefits,” the Minister said.