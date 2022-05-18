Renovation of govt. school at Chromepet yet to be taken up for want of funds

Chengalpattu Collector says instructions had been issued to prepare an estimate

The Government Boys Higher Secondary School in Chromepet where students are forced to write examination in classrooms that lack adequate ventilation. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chengalpattu Collector A.R. Rahul Nadh has given directions for an estimate to be prepared to renovate the Government Boys Higher Secondary School in Chromepet. The district administration is waiting for the funds to be released by the School Education department for carrying out the renovation. Pallavaram MLA E. Karunanidhi visited the school recently to take stock of the condition.

The Hindu had highlighted the conditions prevailing in the school at New Colony where students are writing exams in cramped rooms without adequate ventilation. Following this, a group of charitable trusts came forward to fund the installation of lights and fans.

Social activist V. Santhanam, who first highlighted the issue, said electricians employed for installing the lights and fans complained about the absence of any wiring in the building. He wanted the district administration to take steps to renovate the school building.

A senior official of the Public Works department said an estimate had been prepared to renovate the school building housing 40 classrooms which was constructed in the 1990s by parent teachers association.