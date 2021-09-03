Renovation of city’s heritage structures in full swing

CHENNAI

03 September 2021 00:22 IST

₹18.5 crore project to restore the north and south wings of PWD premises almost over

Humayun Mahal in Chepauk complex will be one of the first magnificent heritage structures to be restored among monuments being renovated by the Public Works Department, which has speeded up its work.

Besides Humayun Mahal, work is on at the tower block in the University of Madras, the south and north wings of the PWD premises and in the Deputy Registrar’s Office building on Rajaji Salai.

Officials of the Building Center and Conservation Division of the PWD, which renovates archaeological and heritage buildings, said nearly 70% of the ₹41.12 crore project to renovate the fire-ravaged Humayun Mahal, which was started in 2019, has been completed so far. About 60 skilled masons are working at the site, and the project may be completed by February or March next year.

“We have managed to continue the work with breaks during the pandemic. We are redoing the Madras terrace roofing, particularly in the southern corridor. A large portion of the complex Mughal wall plastering or Theervai is over. Teak wood doors and windows are being fitted,” said an official.

Floor tiles

K.P. Sathyamurthy, Joint Chief Engineer, PWD (Buildings), said: “We are now selecting the floor tiles to match the antique look of the building. We are checking for tiles from places like Hyderabad, Rajasthan and Gujarat too. We study three aspects in implementing heritage projects — architectural history, construction material and methodology used. For instance, mud and lime mortar was used in Humayun Mahal and sand lime mortar was used at the University of Madras building then. Selection of construction material was challenging and time consuming.”

Reconstruction of two main domes was another challenging task as they had collapsed and there was no sufficient documentation available on the architecture of the structure built in 1760. About 20% of the work had been completed, he said.

While the ₹18.5 crore work to renovate the north and south wings of the PWD premises is almost over, the department had expedited work to restore the damaged heritage Registration Department structure at Rajaji Salai.

Nearly 40% of the ₹9.7 crore renovation work on the British era structure was over. Built in 1864 and spread over 24,908 sq ft, the dilapidated structure had remained unused for several years. Officials said skilled workers were repairing the leaky Madras terrace roofing and plastering that had worn out. The work is scheduled to be completed by March next.

Similarly, nearly 65% of the work on repairing the roof and domes of the historic tower block in the University of Madras, taken up at a cost of ₹2.5 crore, had been completed.

Govt. press on the list

In the next phase, the department plans to take up the Government Printing Press at Mint that was damaged in a fire in 2013 for restoration. This would be one of the 13 projects lined up for restoration across the State.

Besides restoration, the PWD maintains nearly 85 heritage buildings belonging to various government departments in the city.