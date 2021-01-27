Renovated park receives rainwater harvesting facility

The flooring at the park in Chitlapakkam has been redone

A renovated park on Adhiaman Street in Muthulakshmi Nagar, Chitlapakkam, will be opened shortly.

L. Sundararaman, president, Chitlapakkam Muthulakshmi Nagar Welfare Association (CMNWA), says: “Chitlapakkam Selection Grade Town Panchayat developed the park and it was inaugurated in 2009. It had a walkway and a separate play area for children and a stage for organising events. Over a period of time, the park went to seed. The floor of the park had worn out and many other things also need to be replaced. In September 2019, we requested S. R. Raja, MLA, Tambaram Constituency to renovate the park. He agreed to do the needful. A sum of Rs. 4.5 lakh was allocated under Member of Legislative Assembly Local Area Development Scheme (MLALADS). The renovation began in October 2020 and was completed this January.” As part of the renovation work, the flooring has been redone. The park is now well-lit. Further, provisions have been created to harvest rainwater.

Residents say the renovated park will be inaugurated by the MLA.