Renovated park in Nesapakkam slips into disuse

The facility is meant to serve around 1,500 families

In March 2019, the park-cum-playground at Jai Balaji Nagar in Nesapakkam, near K.K. Nagar, received the benefits of a renovation exercise. But the facility, which comes under the purview of the Greater Chennai Corporation, is already showing signs of dereliction. Many play equipment are damaged.

Spread over 9,000 sq.ft, the park is located at Ward 155 of Zone 11. As a result of the renovation, the park received a tiled walkway, a seating arrangement, street lights, washrooms, water taps, a motor pumping room (for the existing overhead tank) and a compound wall. The gates of the park are open from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. every day.

Jai Balai Nagar in Nesapakkam has over 10 streets; and this existing park is the only such facility to found there.

The park caters to around 1,500 families in the locality.

“Due to its poor upkeep, the park hardly receives any visitors, and this situation has turned out to be an advantage for anti-socials,” says K. Vasudevan, a resident of Nesapakkam.

The park is mainly meant for children, but most of the play equipment are not in good condition.

Further, the facility does not have CCTV cameras and security guards. Many of the LED lights are on the blink. So, the few visitors who do make use of the park have to leave before sunset. During rains, the transformer at the entrance of the park poses a threat to the safety of visitors. Moreover, the transformer is not fenced.

A Greater Chennai Corporation official points out that “better safety features will be provided at the park at the earliest.”