Renovated building of BIS southern regional office inaugurated

June 01, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Pramod Kumar Tiwari, Director-General, Bureau of Indian Standards, inaugurated the renovated building of BIS, Southern Regional Office (SR0), in Chennai on Thursday.

The BIS-SRO was established at Satyamurthy Bhavan on G.P. Road in January 1969. It was later shifted to its present premises on IV Cross Road, Taramani, in July 1976. The building with laboratory complex was inaugurated by T.A. Pai, former Union Minister of Industry and Civil Supplies.

The building was renovated after 46 years with various amenities and modern training and conference rooms.

Mr. Tiwari awarded licence for quality management systems, occupational health and safety and environment management systems certification to Kudankulam-Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd. (Unit I and II), (NPCIL) Tirunelveli.

T. Prem Kumar, site director and L. Richard, Training Superintendent and management representative, NPCIL, received the licence.

U.S.P Yadav, Deputy Director-General (Southern Region), BIS, was present.

CONNECT WITH US