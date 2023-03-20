Renovated building inaugurated at VHS

March 20, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

A fully renovated building — The N Sankar Block — comprising the Rajaji Centre for De-Addiction and Department of Psychiatry — was inaugurated at the Voluntary Health Services (VHS) Multi Speciality Hospital on Monday.

Vijay Sankar, deputy chairman, The Sanmar Group, which supported the renovation of the building at a cost of ₹1.32 crore, inaugurated the facility. He said the aim was to provide quality healthcare at an affordable cost. The building would have the de-addiction centre and psychiatry department to offer various mental health services, he said.

N. Gopalaswami, president of VHS and former Chief Election Commissioner, expressed concern over the increase in cases of addiction to electronic gadgets among the young people. “This is a reflection that families, parents are slowly losing the ability to guide children,” he said.

S. Suresh, honorary secretary of VHS, pointed out that the Rajaji Centre that had been in existence for over 30 years was instituted to address the problem of alcohol addiction and now, covers substance abuse, mobile and internet addiction as well.

Tracing the setting up of the department, Lakshmi Vijayakumar, consultant psychiatrist and head, Department of Psychiatry, VHS, said the outpatient department received at least 30 patients and five or six new patients. “At any point in time, our in-patient occupancy is 80%,” she said. They were training students from Tamil Nadu and other places including Bengaluru.

Sivasankari, founder, AGNI Trust, recalled how they made an effort to create awareness on alcoholism as it was a disease that had to be treated. After creating awareness, de-addiction was the next step, and that was how the centre came up, she recalled.

H. Yuvraj Gupta, director and chief operating officer, VHS, and R. Mani, specialist, Department of Psychiatry, VHS, participated.