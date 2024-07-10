Renewable energy generation in the State hits peak this summer

The renewable energy generation in the State has crossed the 50% mark with April witnessing the highest -- 52%. Renewable energy, also called non-conventional energy, comprises wind, solar, hydro and cogeneration. Tangedco has achieved a historic renewable energy generation this year.

A senior official of Tangedco, talking of the various types of energy generated in the State, said that in March, April and May this year, Tamil Nadu witnessed several highs of energy demands as well as consumption per day. The highest energy demand recorded being 20,830 mega watt (MW) on May 2 and highest consumption per day, 454 million units (MUs).

The State electricity utility, had a total renewable energy generation in March, April, May and June at 24,530 MUs against the total generation of 48,835 MUs, showing an average of 50% of clean energy composition.

The senior electricity official said that out of the total generation power capacity of 34,700 MW in the State, the renewable generation capacity was 18,300 MW including hydro power (2,300 MW), wind (8,750 MW), solar ( 6,550 MW) and cogeneration power (700 MW).

Even as the energy demand in the State breached the 20,500 MW touching 20,700 MW with the city recording 4,380 MW on April 30, in the same month the highest renewable energy generation of 6,900 MUs out of a total generation of 12,960 MUs was recorded. In March also the State witnessed renewable energy generation of 6,360 MUs out of the total generation of 12,680 MUs.

The electricity official said normally the State depends heavily on thermal energy, but this year the wind and solar generation have hit a peak and contributed in a substantial way to meet power requirements in the State.