‘Renew consent for utilities every five years’

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has requested residents’ welfare associations to apply for renewal of consent to operate common utilities such as sewage treatment plants, diesel generator sets and organic waste converters, every five years.

According to a press release, the consent to operate will be issued for a period of five years on payment of a single fee, each under the Water (P&CP) Act, 1974, and the Air Act (P&CP), 1981, based on the gross fixed asset value of the amenities.

After the project is handed over by the developer, the residents’ association is required to apply for renewal.

The common utilities have to be operated and maintained according to standards of the TNPCB. As per the EIA notification, 2006, construction of new projects or activities, or expansion or modernisation, shall be undertaken only after prior environmental clearance. Buildings with a built up area ranging from 20,000 sq m to 1,50,000 sq m have to obtain environmental clearance. After the buildings are handed over to owners, residents’ associations become responsible for effective functioning of the utilities such as sewage treatment plants and organic waste converter.