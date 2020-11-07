Perumbakkam Periya Eri. Photo: special arrangement

07 November 2020

Residents ask WRD to check sewage inflows into lake

The Federation of Perumbakkam Residents’ Welfare Associations has made a request to the Water Resources Department (WRD) seeking that the Perumbakkam Periya Eri be desilted and deepened.

The Federation has also requested the WRD to remove water hyacinths that seem to have taken over the waterbody.

“It is a sprawling lake, spread across Perumbakkam and Nanmangalam. Its southern side, towards Sithalapakkam, is run over with these weed. Besides, in the weir area, it is completely dry and strewn with all kinds of trash,” says N. K. Raja, secretary of the Federation.

The Federation has also underscored the need to check discharge of sewage into the lake.

“Water hyacinth thrives on sewage, and if steps are not taken to put an end to this problem, the remaining portion of the lake will also be covered by water hyacinth,” says Raja.

Strengthening of the bunds and removal of encorachments are among the other requests.

“We have also asked for a walkway be be created around the lake, with benches. Only when local residents make use of the waterbody would it be maintained well and check further encroachments,” says Raja.

In addition to the Federation, environmental activists have also requested the WRD to reconstruct the broken weir in the lake.

“If reconstructed, the dam will raise the level of water upstream or regulate its flow, which in turn will increase the ground water level, and lake belt storage. Besides, steps should be taken to stop illegal drawing of water from the lake. Every day, a number of tankers can be seen drawing water from the lake. If this practice is not checked, the ground water level will plummet, ” says T. D. Babu, an environmental activist.

A Water Resources Department official says, “Under the Environment Protection & Renewable Energy Development (EPRED) Scheme, steps are being taken to construct irrigation tanks, create pathways on the bunds and walls around the waterbody to prevent further encroachments. And steps will be taken to restore the lake only after the removal of encroachments.”