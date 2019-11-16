Chennai

‘Remove median on Velachery Main Road in Pallikaranai’

The traffic police recently built concrete median on Velachery Main Road in Pallikaranai. The intention was to prevent motorists from driving in the wrong direction and take a ‘U”-turn at the intersection of Velachery Main Road and Pallavaram Thoraipakkkam 200- Feet Radial Road or the Narayanapuram intersection. However, this move has not gone down well with the pedestrians.

“The Greater Chennai Traffic Police should remove the medians at the earliest, because it blocks access for pedestrians to cross the road. Also, the median have not yielded the results the traffic police desired. A few motorcyclists are still sneaking in through the narrow space between the median,” says K. Meera, a pedestrian.

Motorists heading to Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial Road and Kamakotti Nagar Main Road drive in the wrong direction increasing the risk of accidents, she says.

