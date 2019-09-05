‘Remove EB junction boxes to complete SWD construction’

Lack of progress in completing work on stormwater drains is causing inconvenience to the residents of Patel Street and Nehru Nagar in Chromepet.

The work on constructing a stormwater drain on the service lane near MIT flyover was taken up by the State Highways Department many months ago. However, a small portion of the drain network has been left incomplete to relocate an electricity junction box, which is positioned close to an apartment complex.

Says S.M. Govindarajan, secretary, Patel Street Residents Welfare Association, “When we enquired with the workforce, we were told that construction will be completed after the junction boxes are relocated. We have raised the issue with the Tangedco but the authorities told us that the boxes have been relocated but it’s not true. The junction boxes are here”

The open drain is a safety risk for motorists and pedestrians. Besides, there are chances of people getting electrocuted if they step on the live wires, especially during monsoon. The junction boxes should be moved to safer spots immediately, he adds.

When contacted, a Tnagedco official insisted that the junction boxes have been relocated, while a State Highways Department official refused to comment.