Remote villages near Ranipet to get piped water supply soon

November 17, 2022 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - VELLORE

Work on ₹38.42 crore Cauvery Water Supply Scheme to begin this week

The Hindu Bureau

Palar river will be the major water source for the project  | Photo Credit: C. Venketachalapathy

Long-distance trekking to fetch a few pots of potable water by residents, who are mostly farmers and agricultural labourers, from 89 remote villages in Ranipet district will soon come to an end as work on the ₹38.42 crore Cauvery Water Supply Scheme (CWSS) will begin this week.  

Along with Collector D. Baskara Pandian, Minister for Handlooms R. Gandhi will lay the foundation stone for the multi-crore project on Saturday. Villages in big blocks such as Arakkonam, Kaveripakkam and Sholinghur will be covered under the scheme. These are drought hit regions as residents have to depend mainly on water supply by the local bodies. “Palar river will be the major water source for the project as infiltration wells will be laid on the banks of the river to draw water,” said S. Arumugam, Executive Engineer, rural works (Ranipet).

Works, including laying of pipelines, construction of over head tanks and installation of borewells along Palar river, will be done jointly by the Tamil Nadu Drinking Water Drainage Board (TNDWDB) and Rural Development (RD) Department. At present, only 20 litres per capita per day (LPCD) is available for residents in the region whereas under the new work, water supply will be increased to 35 LPCD. In other words, 54,711 households will get piped water supply under the scheme. The beneficiaries will increase to 64,562 households in 2037 and 72,212 households in 2052.  

Officials said the aim was to provide clean drinking water to residents round the year. Accordingly, each village will have one self-help group (SHG) with five women residents to monitor the water supply and its quality. A testing kit would also be provided to the group. Under the scheme, schools in the region will also get 7,500 litres per day, anganwadis (200 litres) and government hospitals (1,000 litres).  

