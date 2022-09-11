Remote tribal villages on Kalvarayan Hills to get access road

Once the concrete road is laid, residents can travel easily between villages in the hills, and to nearby Thandrampattu and Chengam

The remote tribal villages on the Kalvarayan Hills in Tiruvannamalai will get a proper access road soon. A concrete road is being laid in the Valasamalai reserve forest.

Athipadi, Keelvalasai, Melvalasai and Akaraipatti are the only border villages that are located on the Tiruvannamalai side of the hills. The other tribal villages fall under the newly formed Kallakuruchi district.

Because of its remoteness and thickly wooded areas, these villages went without roads, healthcare centres, schools and fair price shops all these years. The only amenity available is power supply, which was started a decade ago. But it is irregular.

“The road is laid by women workers under the the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. But the work is slow because the hills are steep and the terrain is inaccessible,” said K. Mahadevan, block development officer (BDO), Thandrampattu.

Classified as unconnected habitations, these villages come under the Thandrampattu block of Tiruvannamalai district that has 14 blocks in all. Around 300 families, mostly Malayali tribals, have been living in these villages for centuries, scraping a living by agriculture and honey collection.

After much paperwork, the district administration got the Forest Department to provide the land for the road by giving seven hectares and ₹60 lakh in compensation. The work was initiated under the State Balance Growth Fund 2015 by the District Rural Development Agency in 2018. But procedural delays and the COVID-19 pandemic held it up. The project gathered pace recently.

A 21-foot wide concrete road is built from Athipadi on the foothills to Keelvalasai, a distance of six km. It will be extended by three kms to Melvalasai atop the hills. A road will be laid from Keelvalasai to Akkaraipatti, a distance of around two km. Alongside, 14 culverts and one bridge are being built.

Officials say that once the road is laid in the next few months, residents can travel easily between tribal villages in the hills, and to nearby Thandrampattu and Chengam towns. Now, they walk down rought 19 km to Reddiyarpalayam on the foothills to access schools, the primary health centre, transport, fairprice shops and banks.