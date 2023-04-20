Remembering Salim Ali’s ‘treasure trove’ of radio talks on birds

April 20, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated April 22, 2023 06:57 pm IST - Chennai

Ornithologist Tara Gandhi got a chance to access the digitised radio show scripts of pioneering ornithologist and naturalist Salim Ali, preserved by the Bombay Natural History Society, during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Ali, known as the “birdman of India”, was popular as a scientist. One of the significant aspects of the 91 years of life, most of it spent in the outdoors observing birds, was that he was a remarkable communicator, said Ms. Gandhi. “Discovering the scripts was like opening a treasure chest,” she said at an event organised by the Chennai chapter of Indian National Trust for Art and Culture Heritage (INTACH) on Thursday.

Ms. Gandhi worked under the guidance of Mr. Ali while doing her Masters in Zoology, with a specialisation in field ornithology. Describing Mr. Ali’s contrasting natures as stern and diligent on the field and extremely warm off work hours, Ms. Gandhi said he had a tremendous desire to communicate the importance of birds in the society. Mr. Ali captured common audience through his simple language.

In his All India Radio (AIR) shows, beginning in the 1940s, Mr. Ali spoke about resident birds, their connection to the changing seasons, economic ornithology, and migration. One of the birds he was most fascinated with was the baya or the weaver bird for its impeccable ability to weave jests. He wanted to emphasise the service of birds towards agriculture, said Ms. Gandhi.

“We are trying very hard to find some of the talk show audios. There are none as of now,” she said, adding that Mr. Ali, who harnessed the most powerful medium of his age — the radio — was known to have left no inch of the country untrodden.