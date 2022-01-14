To sir, with love: In memory of Reverend Francis Soundararaj

Reverend Dr Francis Soundararaj, former principal of Madras Christian College was one of Asia’s foremost phonetics professors. He also left an indelible impression in the mind of every student he taught

Reverend Dr Francis Soundararaj, 86, former principal of Madras Christian College (MCC) passed away in Chennai on January 7, 2022, of age-related ailments. The acclaimed orator, prolific writer, professor, academic, theologian and senior administrator is survived by his wife, Caroline, and son, Prasanna.

Rev Soundararaj earned his Master’s at MCC and pursued his post-doctoral programme at Edinburgh, UK. He joined the faculty of English in 1958 and rose to become the principal in 1989. In his tenure as principal, he re-established contact with the founders of the college in Edinburgh.

One of Asia’s leading exponents in English Literature; specifically, in the disciplines of linguistics and phonetics, Rev Soundararaj was known for his impeccable Queen’s English and scholarly knowledge. He has published several books, research papers and guided several scholars in their doctoral and post-doctoral programmes.

As an administrator he led from the front, asserted authority, exercised discipline, was courageous, determined, honest, and independent. The Students’ Council of 1990-91 can vouch for his character, firm hand and approach given the way he managed a protest. His management of the prolonged MCC staff strike yet again showcases his administrative prowess. In his own quiet yet stern way, RevSoundararaj laid down the rules. Unrelenting as he may, just as much he would consider it fair, he remained committed to resolution in a gracious way.

As a teacher he was remarkable. A classic example that comes to mind is his phonetic treatment of Paradise Lost by the 17th Century English poet John Milton. I recollect attending one of his classes on a hot afternoon in Selaiyur Hall where he walked us through a diagram on the board detailing how your tongue needs to contact the space between your front teeth and the upper palate, together with the control of your breath, to get the right sound, intonation, modulation and pitch. Paradise Lost came alive in that one afternoon for the 15 students, all sitting in rapt attention.

That was and still is Rev Soundararaj’s swansong. Ringing in our heads even after he is gone. Looking back, I guess that is what you call a reverberating, lasting impact from a giant.

Dr Abraham Ninan is from the class of 1991, Madras Christian College. He is a senior administrative leader in the corporate division of a Queensland government agency, Australia.