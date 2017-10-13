Remembering a legend

The centenary celebration of composer Ambujam Krishna was held at the Music Academy on Thursday evening. Several musicians and artistes from the city participated in the event.

Speaking at the event, Radha Parthasarathy, daughter of the late composer, reminisced about her mother.

“She was very simple, affectionate and a true rasika of music and the fine arts. She had the innate capacity to appreciate and applaud people’s talents, however big or small,” she said.

Ms. Radha felicitated carnatic vocalists Charumathi Ramachandran and Sangeetha Kalanidhi R. Vedavalli, who also participated in the event.

“I have no words to express my happiness today, because she and I used to be very close. Those were the golden days of my life,” said Ms. Vedavalli, while speaking about Ambujam Krishna.

Enduring legacy

N. Murali, president, Music Academy, presided over the function and applauded the family of Ambujam Krishna for carrying on her legacy by holding special concerts of her compositions.

Mr. Murali called her one of the prominent composers of the modern era and added that her compositions were all spontaneous and not contrived or deliberated. “The defining moment in Ambujam Krishna’s life came in the early 50’s when she visited the samadhi of the saint composer Thyagaraja and she was emotionally charged. Her first song came out as an emotional outpour on Goddess Mahalakshmi and the rest is history. It is my pleasure to be a part of this celebration,” he said.

The event was followed by a carnatic vocal concert by Aruna Sairam.