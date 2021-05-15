ChennaiCHENNAI 15 May 2021 23:28 IST
Distribution to be done on first-come first-served basis
Police have urged the crowd to adhere to all safety protocols
The police have announced that Remdesivir will be distributed on first-come first-served basis to the public at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.
In a press release, police said, “Those who are not able to get the medicine are requested to come on the subsequent day and get it on first come-first serve basis. All the people are kindly requested to follow the social distancing norms, wear mask and patiently wait for their turn to get the medicine.”
