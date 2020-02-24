Relocated vendors have their share of woes

Footpath traders who were shifted to the Corporation complex for the pedestrian plaza are a perplexed lot.

The Chennai Corporation provided them details of the rent last month. S. Kaja Mohideen, who owns a shop on the first floor, said the civic body had levied GST from 2016, while it was introduced only in 2018.

The rent for a shop is only ₹1,000, but the GST levied, at 18%, is ₹6,480. Many have moved on to other jobs as it is not viable to run shops now, he said.

The shopkeepers point out that while they have been evicted from the footpath, bigger shops have encroached the pedestrian space. Some shops on the plaza have allowed small traders to thrive. Most shops place their generator sets outside and a table to place their wares, they add.

The shopowners at the complex point out that the NSC Bose Road vendors only multiply after every eviction.

The third floor remains unoccupied but they have to pay the pending dues for electricity they have not consumed, says a vendor.

Fire extinguishers have not been serviced. An extinguisher on the first floor, with its expiry date as 2015, has not been replaced despite several complaints, said M. Kamarudeen. “I was told that they would only replace the date on the sticker. But they have not even done that,” he said.