Commuters boarding MTC buses at Kattankalathur bus stop (towards Potheri) have requested the MTC officials and the Kancheepuram district Collectorate to relocate the bus stop at the intersection of Grand Southern Trunk (GST) Road and GST Road service lane, Kattankulathur.

They have also requested the officials to provide seating facilities and shelter at the bus stop. While negotiating the intersection, motorists drive at a break-neck speed, making it risky for commuters waiting at the bus stop. As per the traffic arrangement, motorists coming from Guduvanchery service lane can enter GST Road and take the service lane towards Maraimalai Nagar. Wheareas, motorists coming from Maraimalainagar must take a U-turn near Potheri bus stop. As motorists speed and overtake near the bus stop, commuters are forced to wait near a garden outside an educational institution. Bus services 118 (Tambaram-Maraimalai Nagar), 500 (Tambaram-Chengalpet) and Villupuram State Transport Corporation and private buses plying towards Chengalpattu halt at the stopover.