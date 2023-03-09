ADVERTISEMENT

Religious scholar Velukkudi Krishnan to be felicitated

March 09, 2023 01:03 am | Updated 01:03 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Religious scholar Velukkudi Krishnan | Photo Credit: File photo

 

Religious scholar Velukkudi Krishnan will be felicitated on the occasion of the commencement of his 60th birthday celebrations, at 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Sri Aadi Kesava Perumal Peyalwar Temple in Mylapore. Scholars M.A. Venkatakrishnan, K. B. Devarajan and Athangi Srinivasacharya will grace the occasion. The concluding event of the present series of discourses on ‘Moondram Thiruvanthaadhi’ and ‘Naalayira Divya Prabandham’ by Mr. Velukkudi Krishnan will be celebrated on the occasion, according to a press release.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US