Religious scholar Velukkudi Krishnan to be felicitated

Religious scholar Velukkudi Krishnan will be felicitated on the occasion of the commencement of his 60th birthday celebrations, at 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Sri Aadi Kesava Perumal Peyalwar Temple in Mylapore. Scholars M.A. Venkatakrishnan, K. B. Devarajan and Athangi Srinivasacharya will grace the occasion. The concluding event of the present series of discourses on ‘Moondram Thiruvanthaadhi’ and ‘Naalayira Divya Prabandham’ by Mr. Velukkudi Krishnan will be celebrated on the occasion, according to a press release.