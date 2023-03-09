HamberMenu
Religious scholar Velukkudi Krishnan to be felicitated

March 09, 2023 01:03 am | Updated 01:03 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Religious scholar Velukkudi Krishnan

Religious scholar Velukkudi Krishnan | Photo Credit: File photo

 

Religious scholar Velukkudi Krishnan will be felicitated on the occasion of the commencement of his 60th birthday celebrations, at 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Sri Aadi Kesava Perumal Peyalwar Temple in Mylapore. Scholars M.A. Venkatakrishnan, K. B. Devarajan and Athangi Srinivasacharya will grace the occasion. The concluding event of the present series of discourses on ‘Moondram Thiruvanthaadhi’ and ‘Naalayira Divya Prabandham’ by Mr. Velukkudi Krishnan will be celebrated on the occasion, according to a press release.

