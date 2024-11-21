Relieve eligible non-service PGs immediately, hand over original certificates, urges T.N. doctors’ association

With several institutions yet to relieve Non-Service Post Graduates (NSPG) who have completed one year of bond service, the Tamil Nadu Resident Doctors Association (TNRDA) has demanded uniform implementation of the Government Order on reducing the bond period of NSPGs of 2023 batch across all institutions without delay and immediate return of original certificates to all eligible NSPGs.

The Health Department had reduced the bond period for NSPGs of the 2023 batch from two years to one year and had issued a G.O. last year. However, TNRDA said that the lack of proper implementation in certain institutions is causing unnecessary distress to the PGs. Despite repeated representations to the Health Secretary, Directorate of Medical Education, Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine and Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services, several institutions and centres failed to relieve eligible NSPGs. There is no assurance on salary payment for additional days worked beyond the one-year bond period, M. Keerthy Varman, general secretary, TNRDA, said.

In addition, many doctors are still being denied access to their original certificates, which is unacceptable. The association urged the officials to immediately address their concerns and ensure uniform implementation of the G.O., timely disbursement of pending salaries for additional days of duty and immediate return of original certificates to all eligible NSPGs.