Relief for passengers at Chennai airport as manpower in immigration counters set to go up

30 new recruits are likely to join by mid July after finishing their training, say AAI officials

In what could bring some relief for international passengers who endure a long wait to complete the immigration process, manpower will be increased at Chennai airport from next month.

Officials of Airports Authority of India (AAI) said, after writing to the authorities in the government, both the State and the Centre, and Bureau of Immigration repeatedly for many months now, they are going to receive 30 personnel for manning the immigration counters in the international terminal and these new recruits are likely to join by mid July after finishing their training.

“Most often, the crowding and excessive delays occur at the international terminal when multiple flights land or take off within a very short span of time. With barely adequate manpower, it has been very difficult to manage the affairs. But the intensity of this problem will come down when the new recruits join,” an official said.

At present, close to 20-23 personnel handle 56 counters in both arrival and departure halls of the international terminal. But sources said, while there will be a significant increase in the manpower, all 30 recruits may not be deployed at the same time and will be on shifts depending on the air traffic.

Irate passengers have been desperately raising this issue on social media too, almost every week for months together, trying to bring it to the attention of various authorities.

On Twitter, Alexx Renji, one of the passengers posted: “Sorry to say, very disappointed this morning with the unorganised and poor handling of passengers at the immigration counter. Most of the kids were exhausted. If we want tourists to visit India then please sort this out.”

Gopal another passenger said: “What an experience. 3 hours to clear immigration at Chennai International Airport. Another 1 hour to clear the traffic from car parking. Heights of inefficiency. #shame”