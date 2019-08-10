Relief for city: Krishna water release gets nod

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday gave orders to immediately release Krishna water to Tamil Nadu to meet the drinking water shortage in Chennai.

Mr. Reddy’s decision came after a delegation led by Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani, Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar and Public Works Department Principal Secretary Manivasan met him and discussed the water crisis.

Responding immediately, Mr. Reddy ordered officials to take necessary steps for the release of water to Tamil Nadu at the earliest.

Mr. Reddy said when lakhs of people were suffering, there was a need to respond on humanitarian grounds. The Chief Minister said the neighbouring States should interact in a brotherly manner.

Meanwhile, officials in Chennai said as there has been downpour in the catchment areas of Krishna river, the Srisailam reservoir — located upstream of the Kandaleru reservoir — has been receiving heavy inflow of nearly 3.26 lakh cusecs, as on Friday.

Sources said the Tamil Nadu delegation had requested Mr. Reddy that floodwater be diverted to the Somasila reservoir, from where Krishna water could be discharged to the Kandaleru reservoir. From here, water could be released to Chennai through the Kandaleru-Poondi canal.

It was suggested that a portion of water released to the Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir from the Srisailam reservoir could be diverted to Chennai by building storage in the Somasila and Kandaleru reservoirs. Both the waterbodies have low storage levels now.

Quantum of release

The Andhra Pradesh government has to decide on the quantum of release to these reservoirs for a quicker flow of Krishna water to the city, sources added.

Chennai previously received nearly 1.98 thousand million cubic feet (tmc) of water from the Kandaleru reservoir between September and October 2018, and February and March this year.

According to the inter-State agreement between Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, Chennai has to be provided with 12 tmc every year, in two spells.

The release of Krishna water is significant to augment drinking water supply in Chennai, where major waterbodies have remained dry for several months now. At present, Chennai is supplied an average of 525 million litres of water on alternate days.