Relief distribution streamlined, say NGOs

Distribution of food and relief material to migrant workers and the needy seems have to become more streamlined in the city, voluntary organisations say.

The Greater Chennai Corporation had issued the guidelines on distribution of food and relief material based on a Madras High Court ruling.

While many NGOs welcomed the move, some have come under one umbrella to ensure that proper distribution of packages to the needy in the city and peripheral areas.

“The new guidelines will reduce crowding and they have actually improved collaboration between the government and NGOs,” said Ravin Carr, founder, The Feed Chennai Initiative — a coalition of NGOs and volunteers, working in partnership with the State government to provide food and essential groceries to the homeless, daily wage and migrant labourer communities.

“There are close to 500 NGOs and 3,000 volunteer groups in Chennai. We are trying to coordinate between interested NGOs and volunteers to ensure that no community is left out and to help balance needs in one area with resources available in other areas,” he added.

Dilip Srinivasan, a Chennai-based entrepreneur involved in voluntary work, said that although the revised regulations had “unreasonable” conditions such as obtaining permission 48 hours in advance for distribution of food, work of volunteers was not hindered largely since such regulations were not strictly enforced.

“Senior officials of the Corporation appreciate the importance of volunteers. So, genuine volunteers do not face much difficulties,” he said.

Arun Kumar from No Food Waste (NFW) , a group involved in distribution of food packets and other voluntary work, said: “Importantly, the helpline announced by GCC for distribution of groceries through NGOs has helped groups like us on streamlining relief work.”

S. Swaminathan, secretary of JAMBA United Welfare Association, said: “We have not faced any issues so far since we operate with the permission of government departments. Residents contribute to dry ration, including rice, wheat and oil.” The association distributes 500 food packets, thrice a week, to migrant workers and homeless people, field workers in various government departments, including GCC, in the locality.

Aruna Subramaniam, trustee of Bhoomika Trust, said that duplication of work could be avoided when working along with the government. Her trust had been helping senior citizens and supported over 15,000 migrants with rations in Tiruvallur district. “A crisis like this can be overcome only with large-scale community initiative. We are looking at continuing support to daily wage earners and migrants and families in need as the economy will take time to restart and those at the bottom of the pyramid will need support,” she said.

Adopting families

Sujith Kumar, founder of Chennai-based Maatram Foundation, has started an initiative called “Adopt a Family” and is reaching out to tribal people in various districts and supporting them with food and other supplies.

“Through Adopt a Family scheme, we send monthly stipend to about 300 families,” he said.

In Kancheepuram district, Revenue Department officials said that they had shifted to providing dry provisions. “We used to supply cooked food. Since it is not advisable, we are now providing provision packs. Companies like TVS, Hyundai and Saint Gobain and Rotary Clubs help us,” said an official source.

Meanwhile, a Corporation zonal officer said they were ensuring that all guidelines were followed and food was not being distributed within the 2-km radius of a containment zone. “The Food Safety Officials are checking the cooked food prepared by voluntary groups meant for distribution to the needy,” he said.

