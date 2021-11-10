Relief centres open as water has not receded in many areas

CHENNAI

10 November 2021 01:37 IST

1,300 residents housed in 61 centres set up by the GCC

Greater Chennai Corporation has opened 61 relief centres to help flood-affected residents in the city.

On Tuesday, 1,300 residents were housed in the relief centres at nine locations in zones, including Teynampet, Kodambakkam, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Anna Nagar and Ambattur. More than two lakh residents received food in the flood-affected localities.

Most of the relief centres are located on the premises of corporation schools in areas such as Pulianthope, Ennore, Egmore, Mylapore, Nerkundram, Korattur, Ambattur, Choolaimedu, Pallikaranai and Perungudi.

Some residents were seen vacating the relief centres in various parts of the city on Tuesday. Ambattur MLA Joseph Samuel said many residents have left the relief centres as the water has receded in their areas.

“The officials continue to supply food for 16,000 residents daily in Ambattur zone. The relief centres will remain open to accommodate residents whenever they need assistance,” said Mr. Samuel.

Four neighbourhoods

Egmore MLA I. Paranthaman said residents of four neighbourhoods in Egmore have been accommodated in relief centres. “Blankets have been distributed to all residents. Food supply will continue,” said Mr. Paranthaman.

Suresh Devaraj, a resident of Ayya Sami Street Pumping Station Slum near Egmore Court, said more than 250 residents of their neighbourhood were given accommodation in a relief centre on Pantheon Road.

“We request the government to construct new houses for us. Our houses are constructed on top of a covered drain. My house is 5 feet by 2 feet, similar to the size of a toilet. We cannot even sleep in a proper position inside our house. During this rain, it is even more challenging as water level had risen two feet inside my house," said Mr. Devaraj.

Muthu Veera, a resident, said many of his neighbours were relying on the food supplied in the Chennai Corporation shelter.

"I earn ₹1000 every day. During this rainy season, I did not get my wages,” said Mr. Veera.

Muniamma, another resident, said the Corporation conducted medical camps in the relief centre as a number of children and senior citizens were unwell.