‘Release of Tamil translation of EIA draft only after Delhi HC verdict’

The Centre on Tuesday informed the Madras High Court that Tamil translation of the draft Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) notification, originally released in English and Hindi alone, was ready but a decision on releasing it would be taken only after the disposal of a connected case pending before the Delhi High Court.
Chief Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy were informed by Additional Solicitor General (ASG) R. Shankaranarayanan that the Delhi High Court had on June 30 ordered publication of the notification in 22 vernacular languages. However, the Centre had now filed a review petition against that order.
Stating that the review plea might get listed for hearing anytime, he said that in the meantime, the Karnataka High Court had extended till September 23 an interim stay on all further proceedings to be taken pursuant to the issue of the draft EIA. Since that stay order was already in operation, the cases before the High Court could be heard later, he said.
PIL petitions
The submission was made during the hearing of a couple of public interest litigation petitions that insisted upon translating the documents in local language so that people would be able to offer their comments and suggestions. After recording the submissions made by the ASG, the first Bench led by the Chief Justice adjourned the cases to October 5.
