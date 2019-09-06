Release of Dhanush’s Ennai Noki... put off

After much speculation about its release, the team behind the Dhanush-starrer Ennai Noki Paayum Thotta (ENPT) announced on Thursday that they would not be able to release the film on Friday, September 6, as announced.

“We have put in our best efforts to ensure the release of this much-awaited film and we are, equally, if not more disappointed. We are working on ensuring a smooth release in the next few days,” said a statement from Escape Artists Motion Pictures and the team behind the film.

A court stay and financial issues are said to be the reason behind the delay. The film, directed by Gautham Menon, has seen several delays in the last two years. With an announcement about its release a few weeks back, the buzz surrounding the film had picked up again, raising fans’ expectations.

‘Support us’

“We request a little more of your patience and ask that you support us and the movie at this point,” the statement said, adding that the team was aware of the frustration and angst the delays had caused.

After the announcement of its release date (on September 6), a new trailer for the film had also been released.

Starring Dhanush and Megha Akash, the movie has songs composed by Darbuka Shiva, one of which, rendered by Sid Sriram, Maruvarthai, stayed on top of the charts for a long time.