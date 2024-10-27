ADVERTISEMENT

Release lean period dole before Deepavali, Fishermen ask Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

Published - October 27, 2024 11:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

Community leader Nanjil Ravi says families in around 270 fishing hamlets from Tiruvallur to Nagapattinam will benefit from this

The Hindu Bureau

Fishermen have urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to release the dole for the lean fishing period before the Deepavali.

Community leader Nanjil Ravi said families in around 270 fishing hamlets from Tiruvallur to Nagapattinam would benefit from this. “The government had announced a dole during October to December up to Nagapattinam to ensure the safety of fishermen. The amount being distributed per family and sent to the bank account of the head of the family is now ₹6,000,” he said.

Another community leader K. Bharathi said the amount under the National Savings-cum-Relief Scheme (NFSRS) for Marine Fishermen should also be released this time. Both men and women from the fishing community who are members of the fishermen/women cooperative societies will benefit under the scheme. A total of 2.07 lakh families are beneficiaries under the scheme for which the State government spends ₹62.19 crore per annum.

Selvam, a fisherman of Cuddalore, said if the amounts under both the schemes were released at the same time, lakhs of fishermen families would be able to celebrate the festival happily.

