Relatives refuse to receive body of history-sheeter even a week after his death; allege custodial torture

April 20, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST

The family members and relatives of a history-sheeter who died in police custody a week ago have refused to receive his body, alleging police excess.

According to the police, on April 13, Shanthakumar, 35, a history-sheeter, complained of chest pain, collapsed and died when he was about to be taken to a court for remand from Sevvapet police station in Tiruvallur district. He had more than 12 criminal cases including two murders. He was the prime accused in the murder of P.P.G. Shankar, State treasurer of the SC/ST wing of the BJP in April 2023.

Shanthakumar had been arrested by Nazarathpet police along with others. Seven of the suspects, including Shanthakumar came out on bail. As per bail conditions, they should appear before Nazarathpet police station and sign regularly. They were not following the bail condition, the police said.

Police personnel from Sevvapet secured the seven from a location near Sriperumbudur and brought them to the station. The police said the inquiry revealed that the suspects did not have money and so they were planning to commit another offence.

When they were taken to a court from Sevvapet police station, Santhakumar complained of chest pain and fainted, the police said. He was immediately rushed to Government General Hospital in Tiruvallur where he was declared brought dead.

The police said initial investigation suggested that he had a cardiac arrest and there were no external injuries and there was no excess on the part of police personnel. A police inspector, Gunasekaran, was placed under suspension in this connection.

However, his relatives and family members, including his wife Vijayalakshmi, alleged that he died because of custodial torture and the post-mortem revealed that he was physically tortured by police personnel. Even after a week, they refused to receive the body demanding justice.

