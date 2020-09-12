ChennaiCHENNAI 12 September 2020 03:42 IST
Rela signs MoU for perinatal centre
Updated: 12 September 2020 03:42 IST
Dr. Rela Institute & Medical Centre (RIMC) has signed an MoU with Mediscan, a provider of foetal scan services, and GBR Fertility Centre and Hospitals, to set up a state-of-the-art perinatal centre in Chennai.
According to a press release, the new centre will provide services such as pre- implantation genetics, intrauterine foetal surgeries, genetic counselling and uterine transplantation.
