Chennai

Rela signs MoU for perinatal centre

Dr. Rela Institute & Medical Centre (RIMC) has signed an MoU with Mediscan, a provider of foetal scan services, and GBR Fertility Centre and Hospitals, to set up a state-of-the-art perinatal centre in Chennai.

According to a press release, the new centre will provide services such as pre- implantation genetics, intrauterine foetal surgeries, genetic counselling and uterine transplantation.

