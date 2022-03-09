Rela opens hospital in Oragadam

It will hold week-long free health check-up camp for women aged above 30

Rela Hospital has commissioned a three-storey hospital in Oragadam. It will cater to the healthcare needs of residents of Oragadam and Kancheepuram district.

Mohamed Rela, chairman of Rela Institute and Medical Centre, who inaugurated the facility, said: “This facility, which will provide basic healthcare services, will have comprehensive support of our hospitals at all points.”

Hospital chief executive officer K. Ilankumaran said it would provide round-the-clock service and handle trauma cases.

In commemoration of International Women’s Day and the launch of a new facility, the hospital will hold a week-long free medical check-up camp for women aged over 30. At the camp, free check-up will be done for diabetes, blood pressure, cardiac problems, thyroid problem, and general health issues.