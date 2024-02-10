GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rela Hospital signs MoU with Bangladesh hospital to set up liver transplant programme

As per the agreement, Rela Hospital will provide extensive training and support to Sheikh Fazilatunnessa Mujib Memorial KPJ Hospital

February 10, 2024 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Rela Hospital will collaborate with Bangladesh-based Sheikh Fazilatunnessa Mujib Memorial KPJ (SFMMKPJ) Hospital to establish a comprehensive liver transplant programme in the country.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed in this regard on Saturday in the presence of Shelley Salehin, High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India; Gagandeep Singh Bedi, State Health Secretary; Mohamed Rela, Chairman and Managing Director of Rela Hospital; and Mohd. Taufik Bin Ismail, CEO, SFMMKPJ Hospital.

As per the agreement, Rela Hospital, a frontrunner in liver transplantation, will provide extensive training and support to SFMMKPJ Hospital to facilitate the setting up and operation of a state-of-the-art liver transplant programme. This partnership marks a significant milestone in advancing healthcare accessibility and expertise in the region, a release from the hospital stated.

“I am particularly happy that a Chennai-based institution is making great strides in improving healthcare outcomes and addressing the growing need for liver transplant services in many regions in the world,” Mr. Bedi was quoted as saying.

