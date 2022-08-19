Chennai

Rela Hospital helps team in Sudan to perform liver transplant

A team of Rela Hospital helped a Sudanese team to perform a living donor liver transplant at IBN Sina Hospital, supported by the Ministry of Health, Sudan.

The recipient was a patient with Hepatitis B-related end stage liver disease. His niece had offered to donate the right lobe of her liver.

A team led by Mohamed Rela helped the local team headed by doctors Abdelmounem Eltayeib Abdo and Abdalrahim Dabora in Sudan to perform the transplant on July 22, according to a press release.

The donor and the recipient were discharged on the fifth and 11th post-operative days respectively.

Over the last five years, Dr. Rela and his team have been involved in setting up a self-sustaining liver transplant programme in Sudan. They had trained doctors, nurses, technicians and coordinators in that country for the task, the release said.


