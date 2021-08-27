Rela Hospital has received the Joint Commission International’s (JCI) Gold Seal of Approval for hospital accreditation. A team of international experts from the JCI evaluated the hospital in the second week of August. The hospital’s Chief executive officer Ilankumaran Kaliamoorthy, said the accreditation advocated for further developing healthcare models based on values and outcomes. “This will inevitably strengthen our position as the preferred care provider of choice for patients,” he said.
Rela Hospital gets Joint Commission International gold seal of approval
Special Correspondent
CHENNAI,
August 27, 2021 01:08 IST
Special Correspondent
CHENNAI,
August 27, 2021 01:08 IST
