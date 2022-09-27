Rela Hospital gets awards of appreciation for liver transplantation

Rela Hospital received the award of appreciation from the Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu in three categories for liver transplantation for 2021-2022.

According to a press release, Mohamed Rela, chairman of the hospital, and his team received an appreciation award for performing the highest number of paediatric liver transplants during 2021-2022 under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS) as well as for performance of liver transplantation in the State. The hospital supported by CMCHIS has performed liver transplantation for more than 100 children from the State.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian presented the award to Professor Rela and his liver transplant team recently.