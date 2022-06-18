Rela Hospital celebrates 500 paediatric liver transplants

Mohamed Rela praises State government for its support in transplant surgeries

Ministers Duraimurugan and Ma. Subramanian and Mohammed Rela, Chairman and Managing Director, Rela Hospital, greeting children at a function in Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

Rela Hospital on Saturday launched a coffee table book detailing its milestone journey, stories, and complex surgical journeys on Saturday to mark 500 paediatric liver transplants done at its facility.

“Over 500 paediatric liver transplants in Chennai alone is a significant achievement for us. The Tamil Nadu government’s focus on transplantations have greatly helped us,” said Mohammed Rela, Chairman and Managing Director, Rela Hospital.

He said the lives of many children had been transformed owing to this, and called it a “celebration of hope”. “The Tamil Nadu government has always been in the forefront of healthcare services and close to 100 transplants done by us have been fully funded by the government under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme ,” Dr. Rela said.

Ma. Subramanian, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, explained how the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme had made healthcare affordable to people in Tamil Nadu. “Rela Hospital has taken this forward through liver transplants for the needy and we thank them for supporting the government’s cause,” the Minister said.

Around 100 children from Chennai, who underwent liver transplant at Rela Hospital, were a part of the celebrations.

Duraimurugan, Water Resources Minister, was present.