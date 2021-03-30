Rela does dual live-donor transplant on 3-year-old

CHENNAI

30 March 2021 01:17 IST

The girl was flown in from Oman with primary hyperoxaluria

Doctors at Dr. Rela Institute and Medical Centre (RIMC) here have performed simultaneous liver and kidney transplants from two live donors for a three-year-old girl from the Sultanate of Oman.

A release from the hospital said the child was suffering from primary hyperoxaluria, a rare condition in which the problem is primarily with the liver but manifests as renal failure due to damage of kidneys caused by the presence of oxalates.

The child was initially diagnosed with renal failure and was on dialysis since she was 10 months old.

Later, her condition was diagnosed as primary hyperoxaluria that results in oxalate deposits in different parts of the body.

Patient underweight

When the child was brought to the hospital, she was severely underweight (8.2 kg) and the doctors initially decided to wait till she weighed 10 kg.

However, considering the urgency, the doctors went ahead with the transplant by the end of January, the release added.

A team of doctors, led by Mohamed Rela, performed the dual transplant with a segment of liver donated by the child’s uncle and left kidney by her mother.

The child was doing well post surgery, the release said.