Rejuvenation of waterbodies is key to improve water resilience, says study

May 11, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

Waterbodies are the key to recharging groundwater level and developing flood resilience. Building storage capacity in tanks, rainwater harvesting, and wastewater reuse will improve water resilience in the State.

These are some of the solutions that find mention in the Sundaram Climate Institute (SCI)‘s report, “Making India Water Resilient — Lessons from Madurai” based on five years of study covering over 2,118 households and about 100 waterbodies. The report was released at an event at the Madras Management Association in the city on Thursday.

Citing various reports, including the one by Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, the study noted that nearly half of Tamil Nadu’s 1,06,957 waterbodies are not in use. In her presentation, Mridula Ramesh, founder, SCI, said per capita availability of water in India was dipping and the issues of water and climate get accentuated during El-Nino years. The urban water demand could surge by 20-30% in the next few years.

The widening gap between rising water demand and seasonal supply can be bridged by building storage in waterbodies and treating sewage for reuse. In Madurai, nearly 84% of the sewage is untreated and reuse of half the quantum would boost its water resilience.

Dysfunctional RWH

The study found that nearly 52% of Madurai’s households had dysfunctional RWH systems. About half of the households surveyed tapped groundwater for their needs. Nearly 43% of the households spent ₹400 a month on drinking water.

Most households did not have knowledge on water consumption or sewage recycling. The study found that 50 waterbodies in Madurai recharged groundwater in locations up to 200 feet in the vicinity. Community connect must be built in urban areas to save waterbodies. Tank tourism could be one option to create over 100 jobs in every lake on the lines of Kodaikanal lake.

Rajendra Singh, water conservationist and environmentalist, elaborated on the various works done by Tarun Bharat Sangh in rejuvenating rivers. Narrating his experiences in Rajasthan, he said nearly 17 lakh youths returned to villages after waterbodies restoration and wells were recharged.

Emphasising on solutions based on indigenous wisdom, he said water was the real bank. Community-driven decentralised water management and linking crop and rain patterns would solve water woes. Rejuvenation of water sources would resolve climate change issues.

Noting that half of India’s need may go unmet in a decade, Amit Chandra, chairman, Bain Capital, highlighted four pillars for water management — recycling, demand and supply sides management and innovation and technology. Efficient water use with meters and wastewater use like Singapore and Namibia would make way for water resilience.

Ravichandran Purushuthaman, president (India region), Danfoss Industries; J. Srinivasan, distinguished scientist, IISC. Bangalore; Mridula Ramesh and Muthiah Murugappan, CEO, EID Parry’s India Ltd. shared their experiences with N.K. Ranganath, water ambassador, Grundfos Pumps India, at a panel discussion.